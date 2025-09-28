Narayana Murthy backs Chiranjeevi, denies Jagan insulted film industry

Vijayawada: The row over alleged insults to Telugu film industry celebrities during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure as Chief Minister took a fresh turn on Saturday after film actor and producer R Narayana Murthy rejected the claims made in the Assembly by TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas.

Speaking to media in Hyderabad, Murthy said he was among the delegation of film personalities, led by Chiranjeevi, who met Jagan at his Tadepalli residence during the Covid crisis. “The Chief Minister respected us a lot. He did not insult anyone. What Chiranjeevi said earlier is 100 per cent true,” he told reporters.

Recounting the meeting, Murthy said Chiranjeevi had first convened industry leaders at his own home, where it was decided to approach the government for support during the pandemic. “We went together to meet the CM, who responded very positively. He told us to also speak with then cinematography minister Perni Vekatramaiah alias Nani and assured that the government would extend all possible help,” Murthy said.

Taking exception to Balakrishna’s remarks in the Assembly that no one had raised issues with the CM, Murthy said the entire episode was on record. “We discussed our problems with Jagan and he responded positively. It is not correct to say otherwise. Balakrishna may not know what happened there, but truth is important. No one has the right to assassinate the character of others,” he added. Murthy stressed that at no point were Chiranjeevi or any other industry figures disrespected. “The Jagan government respected us a lot. This is the truth of what happened,” he said.