Narayana takes part in election campaign in Nawabupeta Center in Nellore City

Former minister Dr. Ponguru Narayana and his daughter Sindura Ponguru were seen taking part in an election campaign at Nawabupeta Center in the 9th Division of Nellore City. The campaign saw Narayana enthusiastically engaging with the crowd and showing his support for the upcoming elections.

During the campaign, Narayana and Sindura were welcomed with dishes made with gourds and were showered with flowers by TDP leaders and workers. The crowd chanted slogans in support of Narayana, proclaiming that he represents development in the area. Narayana rode in an election vehicle, proudly displaying the victory symbol of the TDP party.

Speaking to the media, Narayana highlighted the development initiatives he has undertaken in Nellore City. He mentioned the construction of end-to-end roads with an investment of 710 crores and the plan to make the city mosquito-free with an underground drainage system costing 550 crores. He emphasized that under the leadership of Chandrababu Babu, the TDP government is committed to delivering a bright future for the people of the state.

Narayana also promised to provide housing for all the poor in Nellore and declared that the development of the city will be his top priority. He urged the people to support him as MLA and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy as MP in the upcoming elections.

The campaign event was attended by a large number of TDP leaders, workers, and supporters who showed their enthusiasm for Narayana's vision for the city.