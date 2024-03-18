Live
Just In
Narayana urges people to vote for NDA alliance in AP
Former minister and Nellore City TDP in-charge, Dr. Ponguru Narayana, urged the people to vote for the bicycle symbol in the upcoming elections and support the joint alliance. As part of the Babu Surety - Future Guarantee program, Narayana visited the 16th division of Nellore city where he was honored by division leaders, workers, and residents.
During his visit, Narayana, accompanied by former municipal chairperson Thallapaka Anuradha, conducted a door-to-door campaign and urged residents to support the joint alliance of TDP, Janasena, and BJP in the upcoming elections. He emphasized that the development of the country and the state is only possible through a strong and united alliance.
Narayana's plea for support for the bicycle symbol and the joint alliance comes as the elections draw near, and he highlighted the importance of solidarity among the parties for the betterment of the region.Residents expressed their enthusiasm and promised to stand by the alliance in the upcoming elections.