Drunk Man Attacks Hospital Staff in Srikakulam District

In a shocking incident, a drunk man created chaos at a hospital in Ranasthalam Mandal, Srikakulam district. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, began spitting at the hospital staff and causing a disturbance.
When confronted by the hospital staff, the drunken man became aggressive and verbally abusive. He went on to attack the staff who were simply trying to do their jobs and provide care to those seeking treatment at the hospital.
The incident has sparked outrage among the local community, with many calling for stricter measures to ensure the safety of hospital staff and patients. The authorities are currently investigating the matter and have assured that the culprit will be brought to justice.
