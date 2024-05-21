Graffiti ‘threatening’ Kejriwal appears inside metro trains

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday accused the BJP of sponsoring threatening Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through graffiti that were found scribbled inside metro trains in Delhi. The party has sought time from the Election Commission for a meeting on the issue and has sent a request for a representation in email. A senior police officer said they have taken cognisance of the matter and are probing into it.

AAP leader Atishi said the BJP is rattled by the fact that it is going to lose all seven seats in Delhi, that is why it has been targeting Kejriwal by “hatching different conspiracies.” “They got him arrested on March 21 and then when he was lodged inside Tihar jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court. After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false.” she alleged.

“Now there is a danger to his life,” she added. Atishi claimed that a man had scribbled graffiti inside three metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk and Patel Nagar -- threatening Kejriwal. “The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the Cyber Cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP,” she alleged.

Pictures of graffiti that did rounds on social media showed that several of them were written inside the metro trains, and at least two of them on sign boards bearing the stations’ names at Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations.

Several pictures of the graffiti also carried an Instagram handle. It is not known yet whether the graffiti were first shared from the same handle. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva asked the police and EC to double the security of Kejriwal, alleging he and his party can orchestrate an attack on him to gain public sympathy ahead of May 25 Lok Sabha polls in the city.

Sachdeva said that the AAP was trying to divert attention from the incident of assault on Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal inside the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence. “My only question to Kejriwal is when will he break his silence over the Maliwal assault incident in his house?” he said in a press conference. Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, in a press conference later, said the party has emailed a representation to EC seeking time to discuss the issue.

“Arvind Kejriwal has been publicly threatened. The person has written threats inside the coaches of metro stations. The accused has also shared it on social media handles. “There is CCTV coverage inside metro stations. It is a cause of worry that the chief minister has been threatened but no action has been taken by Delhi Police and metro. If there is any complaint made against AAP police indulges in negative publicity.

There have been attacks on Kejriwal earlier but nothing is known what action was taken in them,” Bharadwaj said. Since the safety and security of chief minister comes under the Centre, he said, “It is clear that PMO is after Kejriwal.” Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being behind the threats, the AAP leader said, “if any harm happens to him then PM will be responsible.”

Bharadwaj also labelled the role of the Delhi Police as suspect when it comes to the matters relating to the party.

“Police immediately swung into action on two calls recently and even shared the DD entry with the media. But after the graffiti incident, did Delhi police increase Kejriwal’s security? Was Kejriwal apprised of the matter? Or was the media informed about this by the police?” he asked. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh concurred with his colleagues, saying, “The PMO and the BJP are planning a very big attack on Kejriwal. Ever since Kejriwal has come out of jail, they have been making repeated efforts to attack him.”