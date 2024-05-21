Narasimha Jayanti 2024: Date, Puja Timings, Rituals, History, and Significance

Narasimha Jayanti is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on the 14th day of the Hindu month of Vaishakha, typically occurring between April and May in the Gregorian calendar. This festival honours the birth of Lord Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Below is a detailed guide on the date, puja timings, rituals, history, significance, and best wishes for celebrating Narasimha Jayanti.

Date, Puja Timings, and Rituals for Narasimha Jayanti 2024

In 2024, Narasimha Jayanti will be observed on May 21. As per Drik Panchang, the evening puja will begin at 4:24 pm and conclude at 7:09 pm. The Chaturdashi Tithi starts at 5:39 pm on May 21 and ends at 6:47 pm on May 22.

On this day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before starting the puja. An idol of Lord Narasimha is placed on a wooden plank and bathed with Panchamrit (a mixture of milk, yogurt, ghee, honey, and sugar). The idol is then adorned with jewelry, a ghee diya is lit, and devotees recite mantras dedicated to Lord Narasimha. Offerings such as flowers, five types of fruits, dry fruits, and homemade kheer or halwa are made. Many also visit temples to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings.

History and Significance of Narasimha Jayanti

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Narasimha, the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born to sage Kashyapa and his wife Diti. He is depicted with a half-man, half-lion form, embodying both power and wisdom. Lord Narasimha appeared on Earth to protect his devotees and eradicate evil. The festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil and the triumph of faith. Worshipping Lord Narasimha on this auspicious day is believed to bring protection, prosperity, and blessings.

Narasimha Jayanti 2024 Best Wishes

• May we always keep the fire of goodness alive and never let the darkness of evil touch us. Happy Narasimha Jayanti.

• Even in the darkest times, remember that the light of goodness is always shining at the end of the tunnel. Happy Narasimha Jayanti.

• Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and the fire of goodness on this auspicious occasion.

• On this Narasimha Jayanti, let us keep faith in Lord Vishnu and allow him to guide us to a life of prosperity and success.

• Happy Narasimha Jayanti from my family to yours. Have a blessed day!