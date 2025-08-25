Naren receives applause for Harischandra portrayal

Vijayawada: Indian mythology has always been a wellspring of inspiration for art and literature, offering timeless lessons in morals and ethics. Over the past eight decades, these stories have been immortalised on stage through Padya Natakam (verse drama), a form that blends poetry, music, and drama into a rich theatrical tradition. While some believe that this genre is gradually fading in popularity, passionate artistes continue to keep its flame alive—one such shining talent being Borra Venkata Narayana, fondly known as Naren.

Originally known for his performances in social plays, Naren’s deep admiration for mythological theatre led him to train rigorously in the art of rendering verses on stage. He took on challenging roles such as Harischandra, Sri Krishna, Karna, Arjuna, and Ashwatthama—characters that demand not only strong dialogue delivery but also mastery in poetic expression. With his dedication, expressive face, strong stage presence, and clarity in both poem and prose, Naren quickly carved a niche for himself in the world of Padya Natakam.

His recent portrayal of Harischandra in Satyaharischandreeyam, the classic written by Balijepalli Lakshmikanta Kavi, earned him widespread applause. In the very first scene, his dignified and emotional performance captured the audience, drawing repeated claps and appreciation from theatre enthusiasts and critics alike. Many remarked that Naren’s interpretation of Harischandra brought fresh energy to a role that has been staged for generations. What makes Naren stand out is his ability to strike a balance between traditional verse drama and contemporary social plays. While most artistes confine themselves to one stream, Naren embraces both, believing that each form enriches his craft. “I want to continue working in both social and mythological dramas. Each role teaches me something new, and it is a privilege to carry forward this tradition,” he shared with gratitude, acknowledging the organisers and seniors who guided him.

In an era when verse drama is often thought of as declining, artistes like Borra Naren breathe new life into it, inspiring a younger generation to appreciate its grandeur. His journey is not just about personal success but about carrying forward a cultural legacy that has shaped Telugu theatre for decades.