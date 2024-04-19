‘Narmada Pushkara Kshetra Darsini’ book released

Rajamahendravaram: ‘Narmada/Reva Pushkara Kshetra Darshini’ book written by retired lecturer Dr Major Challa Satyavani was released on Sri Mahakaleshwara temple premises at Innispeta here on Thursday.

Rajamahendri Educational Institutions Correspondent TK Visweswara Reddy said that Dr Satyavani has written 37 books so far.

‘Avadhana Pracharya’ Dr Dhulipala Mahadevamani analysed the text. The author has explained the features of the Narmada River, the importance of Pushkaras, the Sthala Puranam, and places to visit there.

‘Maha Mahopadhyaya’ Viswanadha Gopala Krishna Shastri said that man has an inextricable relationship with water. That is why cultures and civilisations are formed and flourishing based on rivers.

GSKM Law College Committee Member P Lakshmi Srinivas, Tetali Uma Maheshwari, Dhulipala Annapurna, Challa Soma Sundaram, Y Jagannadha Rao, Cartoonist Shekhar, N Ravi Prakash, LV Ramireddy, Dr Prabhakar and others participated. Adarsha Hindi Maha Vidyalayam Retired Principal Korukonda Lakshmi was felicitated.