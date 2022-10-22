Narrow escape for 40 passengers as bus catches fire

Vijayawada: Nearly 40 passengers had a narrow escape when an APSRTC bus proceeding to Gudivada from Vijayawada caught fire and reduced to ashes in no time on Friday morning. The bus is said to be Palle Velugu service from RTC Gudivada depot.

According to information, when the RTC bus reached Ventrapragada village en route Gudivada, the driver noticed smoke and fire from the engine and immediately stopped the bus and alerted the passengers.

When all the passengers got down from the bus, some of them leaving their luggage in the bus, the entire bus got engulfed in flames and reduced to ashes.

However, the passengers heaved a sigh of relief with the timely alert of the driver in saving their lives.