Nation achieved excellent growth in NDA rule: Kishan

Vijayawada: Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said India achieved excellent growth and the country’s reputation went up globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the last 11 years.

Kishan Reddy along with state party president Daggubati Purandeswari addressed the media in a private function on Tuesday marking the completion of 11 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) rule in the country.

Recounting the country’s achievements under Modi’s rule, he said a golden era started for India in 2014 and the country became the fourth largest economy in the world surpassing Japan, from 10th place 11 years ago.

The Union Minister further said 25 crore people came out of poverty and per capita income increased from Rs 68,572 in 2013-24 to Rs 1.14 lakh by the end of 2024-25.

The BJP leader said the Central government has been distributing free rice to 81 crore people. According to him, path-breaking tax reforms like Goods & Services Tax (GST) helped the economy and increased revenues for the states.

Referring to food policy and production of food grains, he said the Centre increased minimum support price (MSP) for many crops and a total amount of Rs 3.7 lakh crore was directly deposited into the bank accounts of 11 crore farmers since the launch of PM Kisan scheme.

Kishan Reddy further said that PM Modi had given top priority for the defence sector and stated Operation Sindoor was conducted to destroy the terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He also said the central government launched the ‘Make in India’ scheme to boost the manufacturing sector. Later, Kishan Reddy released a book on the achievements of the NDA rule in the last 11 years.