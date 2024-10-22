Nation should remain grateful to cops, soldiers: Minister Anam

Nellore: Nation should remain grateful to cops and soldiers, who will lay even their lives to protect society and country, said Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. He paid floral tributes to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day organised at police parade grounds here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister has pointed out that existence of society would be highly impossible without soldiers and police in the present scenario. He said that he feels fortunate to participate in Police Commemoration Day, since he also hails from police family. He said that his forefathers had worked in police department in several disciplines.

Anam appealed to the Collector and SP to encourage students to join NCC, Navy and Army from school level. Expressing deep concern over most of youth addicting to ganja, narcotics and anti-social activities, he stated that police department should play a crucial role in bringing change among the youth.

Minister Anam said that his department is ready to provide the jobs to the candidates as security personnel, who fail to get selected for police constable posts.

District Collector O Anand said the role of police is most crucial in safeguarding the society as they least bothered to lay their lives for that purpose.

District SP Krishnakanth said that as many as 11 cops have lost their lives while performing duty in the district. He assured the government is committed for the welfare of cops because as their services rendered to the society is memorable. He asked the officials working in various disciplines in police department to let him know about their problems, assuring that they will be addressed immediately. ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma, city Mayor Potluru Sravanthi, Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja and others were present.