National BC Commission vice-chairman to visit Ongole on Thursday

The Prakasam district administration announced that the National BC Commission vice-chairman Dr Lokesh Kumar Prajapati, along with the member Talloju Achari is visiting Ongole on Thursday.

The officials informed that the vice-chairman will accept urges from the OBC people and discuss issues with the community leaders at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan from 01.00 PM on Thursday. They advised the community elders and leaders to utilize the opportunity to bring issues to the notice of the commission.