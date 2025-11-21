National cultural fest on Nov 22

Vijayawada: As modern lifestyles gradually overshadow traditional art forms, it is essential to preserve cultural heritage and pass it on as a valuable legacy to future generations, said NTR district collector G Lakshmisha. He announced that national cultural festivals are being organised to encourage poets, writers, and artists.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate on Thursday, the collector said the National Cultural Festivals will be held on November 22 and 23 at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here.

The event is being organised jointly by the Andhra Pradesh Creative and Culture Committee, NTR District Administration, and Mallethiga Literary Service Organisation, with the support of Kohans.

Dr Lakshmisha explained that the festival aims to promote poets, writers, artists, and cartoonists. Competitions were conducted in the categories of stories, poems, and cartoons, receiving over 500 entries. Cash prizes will be awarded to the best works, he added.

He said such programmes provide proper guidance to youth, foster a positive outlook, and help them move forward with renewed enthusiasm. As part of efforts to contribute to Swarna Andhra and Viksit Bharat, the district has been organising innovative programmes, and the upcoming cultural festival marks another significant step.

The two-day event will feature speeches by renowned literary figures, felicitation of noted contributors to literature, and distribution of cash awards to the winners of story, poetry, and cartoon competitions. The collector appealed to everyone to take part and help make the festival a grand success.

Mallethiga magazine editor Kalimishri, senior journalist and columnist Yemineni Venkata Ramana, literary scholar Golla Narayana Rao, and others attended the meeting.