‘National Handloom Day’ celebrated
Rajamahendravaram: National Handloom Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Smt Kandukuri Rajyalakshmi (SKR) Government Women's Degree College, under the aegis of the Commerce Department on Thursday.
Principal Dr P Raghava Kumari presided over the programme. APCO Handlooms along with weavers exhibited and sold their products.
Students presented posters and participated in a fashion show competition, showcasing handloom fabrics.
The judges for the competition were Dr B Anuradha Suryakumari, Dr M Sunitha, Dr DVKS Lakshmi, and Dr CH Priyanka. Principal Dr Raghava Kumari gave away prizes to the winners. Students were explained about the significance of National Handloom Day and the importance of encouraging the handloom sector. The programme was led by the Commerce Department In-charge V Suri Babu, and faculty Vanaja Ratnam, Veera Lakshmi, Devi, Durga Babu, and Syed Saroop, and others.