National-level market facilities for tribal products

Eluru/Buttaigudem: State Civil Supplies and District In-charge Minister Nadendla Manohar said that steps will be taken to provide national-level market facilities for crops grown and handicrafts made in tribal areas.

He inaugurated the Tribal Bamboo Handicrafts, Training and Manufacturing Exhibition Centre in Puliramudugudem of Buttaigudem mandal on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that tribal areas have many natural resources and fertile lands. Tribals are suffering a lot due to the lack of proper prices for crops and other products grown in tribal areas. He said that the Tribal Cooperative Society will be further strengthened to provide national-level marketing facilities for products in tribal areas. Bamboo artworks are very attractive, he said and instructed the officials to take steps to create national and international-level marketing facilities for these online. On this occasion, the Minister looked at the bamboo artworks with great interest and asked the tribal women about their details.

Steps will be taken for the economic development of the tribals by setting up environment-friendly industries in tribal areas. He said that a plan is being prepared to develop the tribal areas on par with other areas. He said that there are many natural resources in the beautiful forest area, and that industries will be set up in a way that does not harm the environment in the tribal area and steps will be taken for their economic development by involving the tribals in it. He said that the establishment of industries in tribal areas will not only lead to development of the respective areas but also create a large number of job opportunities for the tribal youth. He said that basic facilities like roads, drainage and drinking water will be provided in Polavaram constituency within a year.

The minister instructed the ITDA PO to provide water through tankers from Thursday when the drinking water problem in Puliramudugudem was reported. When asked to provide bus facilities to the village, he said that the bus service will be started from May 1st and that all the people should use the bus service. When the road problem was brought to the attention of the minister, he said that roads will be constructed in Polavaram constituency within a year. When asked about medical facilities, the minister instructed the medical staff to complete the OP by 12 noon every day and provide better medical services to the tribals.