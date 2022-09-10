National Literary Festival commences at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Writers should work to strengthen literature and authoring for 10 months and dedicate the rest of the days for the promotion of the Telugu language, said AP Official Language Commission chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad. Inaugurating the National Literary Festival at Simhachalam on Friday, he said Telugu language should be enforced by every individual in the state and it is for the purpose the CM is striving hard, including setting up of the language commission.

YLP mentioned that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had established several organisations along with the Official Language Commission after coming to power in the state. Further, the Commission chairman stated that if Telugu is not implemented anywhere, people can file a complaint with the local police station. He said as a part of it, he has visited all the districts and held review meetings with the Collectors of the respective districts to make Telugu language compulsory in government offices.

Further, Lakshmi Prasad appealed to the poets and writers that they should teach their children Telugu so that they will get a chance to read stories and other literary works.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashri recipient Dr. Kutikuppala Surya Rao stated that litterateurs are the ones who awaken the society.

Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam trust board member Gantla Srinu Babu, who attended as guest of honour, termed the Simhachalam Devasthanam as appropriate venue to organise national level literary celebrations. He said the celebration would continue for three days. As a part of the celebrations, a special edition was released at the temple. Noted writer D Venkata Surya Rao, president of Writers Welfare Association I Ramana, among others, were present.