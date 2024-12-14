National Lok Adalat today

  • Menu
National Lok Adalat to be held at courts across Telangana on Sept 11
National Lok Adalat to be held at courts across Telangana on Sept 11

As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the State Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat will be conducted across all courts in the erstwhile East Godavari district on Saturday.

Rajamahendravaram: As per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) and the State Legal Services Authority, a National Lok Adalat will be conducted across all courts in the erstwhile East Godavari district on Saturday.

In an official statement, Principal District Judge (PDJ), and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Gandham Sunitha informed that courts in Rajamahendravaram, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Peddapuram, Pithapuram, Ramachandrapuram, Rajole, Alamuru, Tuni, Mummidivaram, Kothapeta, Prattipadu, Anaparthi, Rampachodavaram, and Addatheegala will participate in this initiative.

The Lok Adalat aims to resolve pending cases through amicable settlements, offering litigants a faster and more cost-effective alternative to lengthy court proceedings.

PDJ announced that the upcoming National Lok Adalat will focus on resolving various cases pending in courts through amicable settlements.

She stated that civil disputes, accident claims, bank-related cases, compoundable criminal cases, and pre-litigation matters would be addressed during the Lok Adalat.

Litigants are encouraged to make use of this opportunity for quick and cost-effective resolutions. The initiative aims to reduce the burden on courts while providing a platform for disputing parties to reach mutually acceptable solutions, ensuring justice is served efficiently.

