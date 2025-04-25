Live
National Panchayat Raj Day celebrated
Ongole: NationalLocal Government Chamber and Andhra Pradesh Gram Swaraj Sadhana Samiti jointly celebrated the National Panchayat Day 2025 here on Thursday.
Dr Nukasani Balaji, Prakasam district Telugu Desam Party President and Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC), attended the celebrations as the chief guest.
The programme included discussions on various aspects of village development and featured a special seminar on strengthening the Panchayat Raj system. Dr Balaji highlighted the achievements made through the Panchayat Raj Act and stressed the need for effective implementation of local self-governance, noting that village development is possible through local leadership and that Sarpanches play a crucial role in implementing government schemes.