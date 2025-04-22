National Public Relations Day celebrated

Visakhapatnam: The National Public Relations Day was celebrated in a grand manner by the Visakhapatnam chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) here on Monday. The event brought PR professionals, government and private sector PROs, and communication experts together to reflect the role of public relations in the evolving AI era.

Addressing the gathering, former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana focused on the theme ‘responsible use of artificial intelligence: role of public relations’. He emphasised the importance of using AI in a manner that benefits society while minimising potential risks. He stressed the need for ethical considerations, transparency, fairness, and accountability to ensure that AI systems remain trustworthy and aligned with human values. MKVL Narasimham, chairman of PRSI, highlighted India’s growing strength in the AI domain, noting that the country is now home to 16 per cent of the world’s AI talent.

PRSI advisor K Rama Rao called for a proactive approach in driving fair and ethical AI decisions, ensuring compliance with existing laws and regulations. NV Narasimham, treasurer, briefed the gathering about the significance of National PR Day and the various impactful initiatives taken up by the PRSI to foster professional excellence in public relations. The celebrations also featured a vibrant Kuchipudi dance performance by students of Nritya Bharati Dance School, showcasing India’s rich cultural heritage.