National Red Run: APSACS bags two national prizes

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) bagged two prestigious national prizes in the Transgender category in the national Red Run organised in Goa.

G Ramesh, B Sc student from SSBN College, Anantapur secured first prize and E Satyanarayana Naik from Government College, Gummalaxmipuram, Parvathipuram district secured the 2nd prize.

The prizes were presented by the chief guest Dr Pramod Sawanth, the Chief Minister of Goa, and guest of honour Vishwajit P Rane, Minister for Health, Government of Goa. Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Government of India in the presence of the Project Director, APSACS Dr SB Rajendra Kumar, APSACS JD Dr Kameswara Prasad, consultant, WHO Sukumar were present.