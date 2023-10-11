Live
- Hyderabadi Nari Shakti is angry, unhappy
- Chittoor: Civic chief J Aruna assures support to the homeless
- Complete pending building works on war-footing: ZP chief Anam Arunamma
- Govt committed for providing houses to poor: Kakani
- Hyderabad: Agra Nari Utsav to organise a fair tomorrow
- Gangamma temple Navaratri Utsavam from Oct 15
- HNSS-Kuppam branch canal: Officials told to expedite all pending works
- Tirupati: Botcha congratulates SPMVV’s performance
- Nagam supporters gherao Revanth at Gandhi Bhavan
- BJP will not be associated with a party hanging with Majlis: Amit Shah
Just In
National Red Run: APSACS bags two national prizes
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) bagged two prestigious national prizes in the Transgender category in the national Red...
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) bagged two prestigious national prizes in the Transgender category in the national Red Run organised in Goa.
G Ramesh, B Sc student from SSBN College, Anantapur secured first prize and E Satyanarayana Naik from Government College, Gummalaxmipuram, Parvathipuram district secured the 2nd prize.
The prizes were presented by the chief guest Dr Pramod Sawanth, the Chief Minister of Goa, and guest of honour Vishwajit P Rane, Minister for Health, Government of Goa. Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Government of India in the presence of the Project Director, APSACS Dr SB Rajendra Kumar, APSACS JD Dr Kameswara Prasad, consultant, WHO Sukumar were present.