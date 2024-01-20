  • Menu
National Road Safety Month launched

National Road Safety Month to be held from 20/01/2024 to 19/02/2024 was inaugurated On the occasion of the inauguration, pamphlets were released by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

Done DSP Srinivasa Reddy, Done CI Praveen, Don MVI Krantikumar and other staff participated in this program.

Various road safety programs will be conducted till 19/02/2024

