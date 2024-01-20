Live
- Destroyed the state in all spheres Chandrababu criticized YS Jagan's rule
- New Gen AI model to help explain human memory, imagination
- New smart insulin pill with sugar-free chocolate to better manage diabetes
- Khadar steps into the shoes of people Experiences their hardship first hand
- India will be free of Maoist menace in next 3 years: Shah
- Security Fortified: Mangaluru Gears Up for Sri Rama Temple Inauguration
- Minor worker killed in Ahmedabad under-construction site collapse
- AIET-CySecK ink MoU on Cybersafety finishing school
- K'taka: Hindu activists beaten up in Muslim-dominated locality over 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans
- Delhi HC prioritises child's well-being in custody battle, stresses on interaction with both parents
National Road Safety Month launched
National Road Safety Month to be held from 20/01/2024 to 19/02/2024 was inaugurated On the occasion of the inauguration
Done DSP Srinivasa Reddy, Done CI Praveen, Don MVI Krantikumar and other staff participated in this program.
Various road safety programs will be conducted till 19/02/2024
