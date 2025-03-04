National Science Day celebrated

Rajamahendravaram: Empowering Indian youth to achieve global leadership in science and innovation for a developed India is the theme for this year’s National Science Day, said District School Education Officer (DSEO) Kandi Vasudeva Rao. The event was celebrated on Monday at the Government Girls’ High School under the joint auspices of the District Education Department and Samagra Shiksha.

Speaking as the chief guest, Vasudeva Rao emphasised the importance of scientific thinking among youth and encouraged them to engage in new innovations.

He interacted with students on various scientific topics, fostering discussions on technological advancements.

As part of the celebrations, a hands-on experience workshop was conducted by science teacher Krishna Sai from ZP High School, Konkuduru, Bikkavolu mandal. Students actively participated in physics and chemistry experiments. Following this, students were divided into groups for a quiz competition, which was supervised by G Shekhar, Anand Babu, and Haribabu.

District Science Officer Srinivas Nehru and other dignitaries addressed the gathering. The event saw participation from 150 students and 19 teachers representing 19 mandals across the district. Winners of various competitions were felicitated with awards.

In the quiz competition, Sai Satya Ganesh and K Varun from ZP High School (Raghudevapuram) won the first prize in the seniors category. In the juniors’ category, P Revel Babu and Naga Mahesh from ZP High School (Bobbililanka) secured the top spot. In the sub-juniors division, M Hardik and Karthik Sai won first place.

Additional Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha S Subhashini, Training College Principal Brahmachari, DIET College Principal Dr AM Jayashree, DIET Lecturer DNV Satyanarayana, Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, and School In-charge Headmistress Sheikh Baharejia were among the attendees.