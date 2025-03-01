National Science Day celebrated at VIT-AP

Inavolu (Guntur district): Mandava Jagadish, Chief Technology Officer of Amara Raja Batteries, said that the Indian battery industry is in great need of a skilled workforce in core areas of mechanical, chemical, electrical & electronics and materials engineering.

The increasing collaboration of industry and academia has slowly started yielding fruitful results. He was the chief guest at the National Science Day (NSD) celebrations at VIT-AP to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect here on Friday.

Hundreds of students from colleges in and around Vijayawada and Guntur visited the campus enthusiastically to participate in various events aimed at promoting scientific zeal and temperament including the expert talks on Li-ion battery industry by Amara Raja Battery scientists.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP Prof S V Kota Reddy mentioned about the MoU with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies that promoted R&D collaborations and stressed on improving gross enrolment ratio and academia-industry partnership towards the vision of VIKSIT Bharat 2047. Registrar Prof Jagadish Mudiganti said that science progress in recent times was translating more rapidly into real-life applications as compared to the past. Seven other MoUs have also been signed with industry and reputed banks with the proactive initiatives of Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship cell of VIT-AP.

Dean of School of Advanced Sciences Prof Srinivas, Associate Dean Dr Venkata Rajanikanth and NSD-25 convenor Dr Ramakanth also spoke.