Live
- Microsoft to Retire Skype for Free Users in May 2025, Shifts Focus to Teams
- Employee Appreciation Day - Celebration of Hard Work and Dedication
- Centre, States must put science and research at forefront
- A MILLENNIUM LATER, INDIA TO WITNESS HISTORIC SPECTACLE
- Telangana tunnel accident: Rescue op in final stage; govt refutes reports of bodies being found
- Climate-driven wildfires on the rise; Calls for more prevention efforts
- The importance of financial courses for students
- Is Redmi A4 5G The Best Budget Phone under Rs 10,000?
- Honoring heroes and strengthening preparedness
- Entrepreneurs: Transforming the 21st century workplace
Just In
National Science Day celebrated at VIT-AP
Inavolu (Guntur district): Mandava Jagadish, Chief Technology Officer of Amara Raja Batteries, said that the Indian battery industry is in great need...
Inavolu (Guntur district): Mandava Jagadish, Chief Technology Officer of Amara Raja Batteries, said that the Indian battery industry is in great need of a skilled workforce in core areas of mechanical, chemical, electrical & electronics and materials engineering.
The increasing collaboration of industry and academia has slowly started yielding fruitful results. He was the chief guest at the National Science Day (NSD) celebrations at VIT-AP to commemorate the discovery of Raman Effect here on Friday.
Hundreds of students from colleges in and around Vijayawada and Guntur visited the campus enthusiastically to participate in various events aimed at promoting scientific zeal and temperament including the expert talks on Li-ion battery industry by Amara Raja Battery scientists.
Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP Prof S V Kota Reddy mentioned about the MoU with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies that promoted R&D collaborations and stressed on improving gross enrolment ratio and academia-industry partnership towards the vision of VIKSIT Bharat 2047. Registrar Prof Jagadish Mudiganti said that science progress in recent times was translating more rapidly into real-life applications as compared to the past. Seven other MoUs have also been signed with industry and reputed banks with the proactive initiatives of Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship cell of VIT-AP.
Dean of School of Advanced Sciences Prof Srinivas, Associate Dean Dr Venkata Rajanikanth and NSD-25 convenor Dr Ramakanth also spoke.