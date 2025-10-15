Live
- Dinakar defends public private partnership in medical education
- SBI opens new branch at Cherlopally
- BRS, Cong get locked in verbal over Sunitha’s public display of ‘emotion’
- Asaduddin Owaisi slams BRS for neglecting Jubilee Hills ahead of by-poll
- Vote theft: KTR skewers Cong for deploying dubious methods
- National seminar brochure released
- Pushpayagam in Srivari temple on Oct 30
- Keep drains free from waste:Commissioner
- Elocution competition for girl students held at Arts College
- Chittoor mango farmers receive Rs 146.84 crore subsidy
Tirupati: The brochure for the upcoming national seminar to be held on December 13 and 14 at Ambedkar Global Law College was released by Aluru Ramireddy, Member of the Bar Council of India and senior academician here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Ramireddy emphasised the importance of the seminar and urged students to make the best use of the opportunity.
College Director Dr. Tippa Reddy stated that the seminar would greatly benefit students and those in the legal profession.
