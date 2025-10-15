  • Menu
National seminar brochure released

National seminar brochure released
Tirupati: The brochure for the upcoming national seminar to be held on December 13 and 14 at Ambedkar Global Law College was released by Aluru Ramireddy, Member of the Bar Council of India and senior academician here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Ramireddy emphasised the importance of the seminar and urged students to make the best use of the opportunity.

College Director Dr. Tippa Reddy stated that the seminar would greatly benefit students and those in the legal profession.

