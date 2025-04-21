National seminar on electoral reforms concludes at ANU

Guntur: A two-day UGC-sponsored national seminar on “Electoral Reforms and Democratic Accountability,” jointly organised by the State Department of Public Policy and Takshasila IAS Academy at Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) here concluded on Sunday.

The seminar, designed as part of the innovative BA+MA Public Policy programme provided in-depth insights to students aiming for civil services, making it a landmark event in public policy education.

Addressing the gathering, Senior IPS officer K Chakravarthy emphasised that the BA+MA Public Policy course being offered by Takshasila IAS Academy in collaboration with ANU is a remarkable opportunity for students who wish to prepare for civil services right after intermediate education.

Former Principal Secretary VN Vishnu highlighted the importance of public accountability and the evolving democratic challenges.

The valedictory session was presided over by ANU Vice-Chancellor in-charge Dr Kancherla Gangadhar Rao, Registrar Dr G Simhachalam, Arts & Law College Principal Prof M Suresh Kumar, Public Policy Department Head Prof Battu Nagaraju, and Takshasila IAS Academy Managing Director BSN Durga Prasad.

Faculty members Curie, Chandrika, Ratna Kishore and Prasad were also present.