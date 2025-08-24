National Space Day celebrated grandly at VSU

Nellore: The National Space Day was celebrated grandly on Saturday at Vikrama Simhapuri University campus under the aegis of the Department of Physics.

To encourage students’ creativity, elocution, essay writing, and Poster painting competitions were organised, in which students from affiliated Colleges participated enthusiastically and showcased their talents.

Speaking on the occasion as the, University Registrar Dr K Suneetha said, “Space research plays a vital role in the development of the nation. Students should not only enhance their knowledge but also strive to create innovative ideas that lead to new discoveries.”

On this occasion, Principal Prof Ch Vijaya, Head of the Physics Department Dr A Siva Shankar Reddy, faculty members Dr N O Gopal, Dr Y Vijaya, Dr Pundari, Subbareddy, Bhagyashree, and other university officials congratulated the students.