Navaratri celebrations start at Lepakshi Temple

Lepakshi: The Dasara Navaratri festivities began with immense spiritual fervor at Lepakshi’s Sri Durga Devi Temple, Papanaseswara Swamy Temple, and Veerabhadra Swamy Temple on Monday. Thousands of devotees flocked to the shrines, offering prayers and receiving blessings. On Monday, Goddess Durga appeared as Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi, gracing devotees with her divine presence. The occasion was marked by special rituals, vibrant decorations, and the Maha Mangala Harathi.

Lepakshi Temple Committee Chairman Karanam Rama Nandan announced that the celebrations are being organised with grandeur under MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna’s guidance, with extensive arrangements for a successful event.

He invited donors and devotees to participate in rituals, support temple services, and sponsor the Maha Annadanam, a mass food distribution initiative. Chairman Rama Nandan expressed hope that, with Goddess Durga’s blessings, the Vijayadashami festival would conclude successfully, bringing peace, prosperity, and joy to all.