NCC cadets exhorted to develop leadership qualities

Vizianagaram : Air Commodore VM Reddy, Deputy Director General NCC AP, Telangana Directorate emphasised the importance of self-discipline and developing leadership quality among the NCC cadets. On Wednesday he visited Sainik School Korukonda and addressed the cadets. He appealed to them to be committed to serve the society and the nation. Air Commodore Reddy interacted with the cadets in Q&A session. He answered their questions about the NCC, career in the defence services and the role of the Armed forces. Later, Reddy presented awards to the best NCC cadets of the school.

Subsequently, he visited SITAM engineering college and conducted a thorough inspection of various cadet activities, including drills, weapons training, map reading, first aid exercises, trekking and community service initiatives. Speaking to NCC cadets at the college, he emphasised the significance of setting clear goals in life and making the most of every opportunity to achieve them. He spoke about the importance of hard work, dedication and effective time management. He encouraged the cadets to relentlessly pursue their objectives. Dr Majji Sashibhushan Rao, Director, Dr D V Ramamurthy, Principal of SITAM College, Group Commander Commodore Aravind, camp commandant Tapas Mandal, Deputy Commandant Pallavi Varma, Subedar Major Anil and others have attended the programme.