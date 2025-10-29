NCC officials launch cleanliness awareness drive

Tirupati: In an effort to improve cleanliness in the city, NCC officials have come forward to spread awareness among the public.

NCC officials met Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya to discuss their plans here on Tuesday.

The officials explained the services being provided by NCC for social development, including training their cadets on cleanliness, environmental protection, and disaster management. They said that as part of their social service activities, awareness programmes will be conducted in the city to educate people on the importance of sanitation, and the benefits of segregating wet and dry waste at home.

They also assured that NCC cadets are ready to assist during any disaster situations. Commissioner Mourya appreciated the social initiatives taken by the NCC Tirupati unit and assured full support from the Municipal Corporation for their awareness programmes.