NDA Alliance Candidate Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti) Campaigns in Eluru Constituency with Bicycle Symbol"

The NDA alliance candidate for Eluru Constituency, Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), has been actively campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections. Recently, he distributed leaflets in local 18 Division Gollaigudem and Indiramma Griha Kalpana Colony, urging residents to support him by putting on the bicycle symbol on election day.

Chanti was accompanied by his team, including In-charge Pedada Venkataramana, Division Observers Pujari Niranjan, Ex-Corporator Madhu Radhababu, Shatagopam Satyanarayana, Nandarapu Radha, Lakkapogu Ravindra, Lakkoju Lalitha, Nallamallu Venkataramana, Nela Ayyappa, as well as BJP Leaders Gaddam Nagaraju, Janasena Leaders Palli Vijay, and TDP Janasena BJP Leaders women.

The campaign event was well-received by the community, with residents showing enthusiasm for Chanti and his vision for the constituency. With the assembly elections scheduled for May 13th, Chanti is working tirelessly to secure support from the electorate and emerge victorious in the upcoming polls.