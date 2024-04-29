NDA Alliance Candidate Starts Election Campaign in Ibrahimpatnam Mandal of Mylavaram

The election campaign for the Mylavaram Telugu Desam Party alliance candidate, Mr. Vasantha Venkatakrishna Prasad, kicked off in a grand manner with the "Ashesha Jan Prabhanjanam" in Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Tummalapalem, Guntupalli village on Monday. The campaign saw Mr. Vasantha Venkatakrishna Prasad energetically reaching out to the immigrants in the area.

As the public soldiers accompanied him, the brave women of the village warmly welcomed them by offering tilakams. The event was attended by various political parties and leaders, including the Janasena Party in-charge Akkala Rammohan (Gandhi), Janasainikus, heroic women, TDP, BJP leaders, activists, and party ranks in large numbers.

Mr. Vasantha Venkatakrishna Prasad greeted the people from the top of his campaign car, symbolizing the bicycle, and expressed his determination to secure victory for Keshineni Shivnath (Chinni) as the MLA. The campaign was marked by enthusiasm and support from the local residents, setting the stage for a competitive election in the constituency.