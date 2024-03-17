NDA alliance will clinch victory in AP assembly speaker, says Chandrababu Naidu

NDA Alliance poised for victory in upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, said Chandrababu Naidu at Praja Galam meeting on Sunday.



Addressing a vibrant gathering at the Prajagalam public meeting in Boppudi, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed unwavering confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the forthcoming elections, with Prime Minister Modi gracing the event as the chief guest. The meeting, organized jointly by TDP, Janasena, and BJP, served as a platform for Naidu to deliver a fervent speech outlining the alliance's vision and aspirations for the state.

In his address, Naidu extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the five crore Telugu people, characterizing the event as a pivotal moment for state reconstruction. Emphasizing the alliance's shared commitment to welfare, development, and the preservation of democracy, Naidu underscored the unity of purpose that binds the three parties together in service of the people's interests.

Praising the efforts of Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan and hailing Modi as a transformative force, Naidu lauded the Prime Minister's initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana, Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and Jal Jeevan Mission, which have redefined the landscape of welfare in the country. He called upon the people to align with Modi's vision for a poverty-free and prosperous India, highlighting the need for collective action and solidarity to realize this shared ambition.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by the state and contrasting the record of the incumbent government, Naidu criticized the alleged corruption and mismanagement under the leadership of Jaganmohan Reddy, pointing to stalled development projects and economic stagnation as indicators of the state's decline. He urged the people to rally behind the NDA alliance, stressing the importance of securing victory in the upcoming elections to steer the state towards progress and prosperity.

Naidu called upon the people to support the NDA candidates and strive for a resounding victory in the polls, asserting that the future of Andhra Pradesh hinges on the choices made in the upcoming elections. The speech resonated with a call for a renewed commitment to governance, development, and the well-being of the people, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in the state.