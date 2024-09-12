Live
Just In
NDA Government Prioritizes Education, Urges Students to Strive for Excellence
In a strong commitment to education, State Social Welfare Minister Dr. Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swami emphasized the NDA coalition government's focus on academic success during a visit to Gurukula schools for girls in the Rangapuram Krishna district over the weekend. His message to students was clear: "If there is education, anything is possible. Students should study hard and rise to a higher level."
Accompanied by Secretary of Social Welfare Residential Education Institutes Prasanna Venkatesh, Minister Swami visited the Gurukula schools in Mylavaram mandal, Kunta Mukkala, and Reddy Gudem mandals. In Kuntamukkala, he inspected the damage caused by recent floods, focusing on the guard wall and other facilities at the school. He ordered officials to prioritize the reconstruction of the guard wall and recommended that police presence be arranged at the school during the night until the repairs are completed.
During his visit to the Rangapuram Girls' Gurukula School in Reddygudem Mandal, Minister Swami shared a meal with students and stressed the need for a 100% pass rate in Gurukuls. He announced plans to introduce degree and ITI courses for girls at these institutions and urged teachers to identify students who may be struggling academically, ensuring they receive special attention and support.
"The government provides all the necessary facilities to the students, and it is essential for them to take their studies seriously to fulfill their parents' dreams," Minister Swami concluded, reinforcing the critical role of education in shaping the future.