NDA govt succeeded in making AP ganja-free: HM

Vijayawada: Home minister Vangalapudi Anitha announced that under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the home department and Eagle Task Force have significantly curbed the menace of ganja in the state.

Speaking to media at the Secretariat on Monday, the minister reiterated the government’s commitment to making Andhra Pradesh drug and ganja-free. To achieve this, the Chief Minister formed a subcommittee comprising the education, excise, and tribal welfare ministers and established the Eagle Task Force, headquartered in Amaravati, with regional centres in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam to prevent ganja cultivation and usage.

CCTV cameras have been installed at vulnerable points to curb smuggling. The minister pointed out that last year, 2,114 drug peddlers were arrested, 831 cases were registered, and 293 vehicles were seized. Additionally, properties worth Rs 7.75 crore belonging to seven drug peddlers were confiscated.

Under Operation Garuda, 100 joint teams conducted raids on medical shops statewide, resulting in the seizure of 150 shops for violating regulations.

Anitha noted that during the previous YSRCP government, police from neighbouring states reported ganja smuggling originating from Andhra Pradesh. The situation has now improved, with ganja cultivation in the Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) districts eradicated and 31,185 alternative crop plants distributed to farmers. Awareness programmes are also being conducted in tribal areas to discourage ganja cultivation.

Eagle Task Force IG Ravikrishna delivered a presentation on efforts to curb ganja cultivation and usage. He outlined rehabilitation measures for farmers transitioning away from ganja cultivation and shared plans to establish a data center to monitor and prevent drug usage.

Large-scale awareness campaigns are also underway to promote a drug and ganja-free Andhra Pradesh, he said.