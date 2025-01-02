NDA govt will make ’25 a golden period for unemployed: MLC

Visakhapatnam : Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Whip and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao said that the goal of the alliance government is to make 2025 a golden period for the unemployed youth.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party office here on Wednesday, the MLC said that about 15 to 20 lakh unemployed people are preparing for competitive exams in Andhra Pradesh. He reminded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu signed the DSC file after assum-ing charge as Chief Minister.

He informed that due to SC classification, DSC notification will be delayed. He opined that the DSC notification is likely to be released at the end of January or February. The coalition government is aiming to fill teacher posts and allot schools to them by June, he added.

Further, the MLC said that the YSRCP government had failed to fill constable posts in the last five years. He said that after the formation of the coalition government, the filling up of con-stable posts has been expedited.

He stated that in 2025, plans have been made to conduct exams every month through Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission. About 20 notifications have already been issued by the APPSC and the alliance government prepared an action plan for the job calendar, he added. Chiranjeevi Rao opined that if the unemployed youth prepare for the exams without wasting time, they would definitely get a government job this year.

HRD minister N Lokesh is moving ahead with an aim of increasing the quality of education, said Chiranjeevi Rao. He alleged that the previous government did not pay attention to the problems of the teachers and this led to many difficulties for the community. He assured the teacher community that the coalition government is ready to resolve their problems.

The MLC stated that soon the process of promotions and transfers of teachers will be carried out in a transparent manner.