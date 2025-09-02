NDA is focusing on making AP a cancer-free state

Visakhapatnam: The main goal of the government is to make Andhra Pradesh a cancer-free state, underlined Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav. Inaugurating advanced medical equipment and screening machines at the King George Hospital cancer treatment centre here on Monday, the minister mentioned that the NDA government is giving top priority to the health sector. The minister recalled how Andhra Pradesh was unhealthy under the YSRCP’s tenure and the NDA government is focusing on making AP a healthy state.

He informed that along with KGH in Visakhapatnam, the government is taking steps to develop a number of hospitals across the state, allocating funds, and appointing doctors and staff. “With a cost of Rs.45 crore, a linear accelerator, HDR brachytherapy and city simulators at KGH are now made available,” the minister said.

Due to lack of proper facilities here, cancer patients had to go to other states. Now, the related services will be available at the departments of surgical oncology, medical oncology and radiation oncology, he informed.

Further, the Health Minister explained that special measures are taken in Kurnool in the state along with KGH, for which the Centre has already allocated funds.

The Health Minister said that a special survey would be conducted in future to identify those with cancer symptoms. He stated that cancer has become a big challenge all over the world and according to the 2022 ICMR survey, 15 lakh new cases were registered in India.

The Health Minister got emotional recalling that he had lost three members of his family because of cancer. Satya Kumar Yadav mentioned that special training classes for doctors and staff will be conducted on taking surveys. He advised doctors to be ready to work in rural and tribal villages as well as in plain areas. He advised them to have a complete understanding of modern science and keep themselves updated.

Speaking on the occasion, MLAs Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav, P Vishnu Kumar Raju, and NTR Vaidya Seva Trust chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar said that the medical profession is sacred and dedication is required in providing quality service to patients.

DME Raghunandan, KGH Superintendent I Vani, administrator BV Ramana, Medical College Principal Dr Sandhya Devi, oncology department medical officers M Srinivas, Shilpa, medical college alumni and doctors were present.