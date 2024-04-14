NDA leaders organises meeting in Ungutur

In an event organized in the Ungutur Constituency, various political leaders and candidates came together to showcase their support and solidarity. The event saw the participation of Ungutur Constituency Joint Assembly Candidate Patsamatla Dharmaraju, TDP District President Ganni Veeranjaneulu, BJP District President Chautapalli Vikram Kumar, Parliament Convener Katneni Lakshmi Krishna Prasad, BJP Assembly Convener Saranala Malathi Rani, Eluru Janasena Party Incharge Reddy Appalanaidu, State Secretary of Janasena Party Gantasala Venkata Lakshmi, and Eluru Parliament joint candidate Putta Mahesh Kumar Yadav.





The event also saw the presence of local joint chief leaders, activists, women leaders, and supporters, all coming together to show their unity and strength. The leaders and candidates addressed the crowd, sharing their visions and plans for the constituency, and urging the people to come out and vote in the upcoming elections.





The atmosphere was filled with enthusiasm and excitement as the leaders vowed to work together for the development and progress of the Ungutur Constituency. The event was a display of unity and solidarity among the various political parties and leaders, all coming together for the betterment of the people.



















