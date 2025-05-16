  • Menu
NDA Tiranga rally today

Vijayawada: BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will participate in the Tiranga rally to be held in Vijayawada on Friday evening. She said the rally will be organised to express solidarity to the Indian soldiers.

Speaking to the media at the state party office on Thursday, the BJP leader said the Tiranga rally will be held from IGMC stadium to Benz circle at 6 pm and the NDA alliance will organise rallies across the State on Friday.

Two NRIs joined the BJP in the presence of the BJP State president and other leaders at the state party office on Thursday. G Sudha Reddy and Vemuri Nageswara Rao have joined the BJP.

Purandeswari said many people are joining the BJP due to the development in the country. She asked the newly joined members to be very active in the party activities.

NRI Sudha Reddy said she was in the US for the past 17 years and owns a software company and runs a childcare home. Another NRI Vemuri Nageswara Rao said he joined the BJP after watching the 11 years BJP rule in the country.

