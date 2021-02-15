NDRF teams, youth participate in 5/10 K Run

Vijayawada: The 5/10 K run organised by Amaravati Walkers And Runners Association (AWARA) in the capital Amaravati evoked good response from the youngsters, who enthusiastically joined the run on Sunday morning.

More than hundred schoolchildren and youngsters participated in the event. The event was organised in association with NDRF personnel sourced from CRPF and ITBP.

It was a run with a difference with each child was personally supported and mentored by a NDRF jawan till the end of 5/10K run. Outstanding performers were rewarded with running gear as prizes. NDRF troops led by inspector SatishKumar and medical officer Dr Sravani flagged off the run. Welcoming the gathering, AWARA founder and noted environmentalist Prof Ajay Katragadda said that handholding by trained paramilitary forces was a novel idea and can potentially create not only future champions but also healthy and better all-round citizens in society.

Eco warrior PankajKumar from Bihar who planted and watered more than 20,000 saplings with Prof Katragadda during the lockdown in the Covid park and a couple of recent river crossing race winners from AWARA Swim School were also felicitated.

Parents, teachers, prominent citizens including Dr DivyaRavella, Sandeep, Gyanendar Singh, Ruby, APSDRF inspector Praveen Kumar, Sakuntmohan, teacher UV Rao and others participated. The volunteers of AWARA cleaned the surroundings and removed the thick bushes for the run to make it a regular event.