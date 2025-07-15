‘Nearly’ married, minor girl saves her future, dreams

Vijayawada: Shreeparna (name changed), a 16-year-old girl from Krishna district, grew up in a household where survival meant hard work, not dreams. Her parents, both daily-wage agricultural labourers, barely made ends meet, but Shreeparna’s aspirations were clear—she wanted to earn, support her family, and become independent. For her, success wasn’t defined by titles but by financial freedom.

After completing Class X, her parents urged her to continue with Class XI. But Shreeparna had different plans. She opted for a vocational route, choosing a Medical Lab Technician course that offered a faster track to employment. Though initially reluctant, her parents allowed her to join the residential training programme within Krishna district. It was a major step toward her long-awaited goal. At the college, she met Sai (name changed), a 25-year-old from her village who was preparing for police constable exams. Their shared background and drive to succeed brought them close. But their growing friendship stirred concern in the village. Fearing reputational damage, her parents abruptly pulled her out of the course and brought her back home.

Despite her emotional pleas to continue studying and working, her parents remained unmoved. They soon began searching for a groom and fixed her marriage to a relative’s son. It was at that moment that Shreeparna decided to fight back. She approached the local Aanganwadi teacher and disclosed that her parents were trying to marry her off at 16-an illegal act under Indian law. The teacher immediately alerted the child social worker from Vasavya Mahila Mandali (VMM), a local NGO working with Just Rights for Children (JRC), a nationwide network of over 250 NGOs combating child abuse and exploitation.

The VMM team acted swiftly, coordinating with the child helpline, police, Integrated Child Development Services, and Child Protection officials. They visited Shreeparna’s home to intervene. Her parents initially resisted, claiming the marriage was for her “safety,” but the team emphasised the legal consequences of child marriage, including possible imprisonment for everyone involved, from parents to the officiating priest.

More importantly, the officials patiently explained how early marriage could destroy their daughter’s future—emotionally, physically, and economically. After prolonged dialogue, her parents finally relented and signed a written undertaking promising not to marry her before she turned 18.

Dr. Keerthi Bollineni, President of VMM, said, “Convincing parents not to push their children into marriage is often emotionally draining. But with committed intervention and government backing, we can move toward making Andhra Pradesh child marriage-free.” Shreeparna’s story reflects the struggles many girls still face in rural India. But it also shows the power of speaking out. Her courage, combined with timely community support,helped her reclaim her right to dream-and to decide her own future.