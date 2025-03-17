Need to train children in fine arts to keep mobiles at bay

Vijayawada: Managing director of Manisha Dentalcare Dr Y Bhavan Chand inaugurated the special summer camp classes at Spoorti Creative Art School along with Dr K Lakshmi Sameera here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Sameera said that the fine arts will give them relief after gruelling studies throughout the year. Training is needed for children in fine arts to keep them away from the addiction of mobile phones and to bring out innate talent from them, she added. Director of Spoorti Creative Art School Srinivas said the ‘Budding Artist Award to Sudha Dhruvan Chand, Class IV student of Siddhartha Public School for 2024-25. He said that the summer camp will continue till May 31 in which the students would be trained in various art forms including free hand drawing, pencil shading, pen drawing, cartoons painting, handwriting, calligraphy, paper quilling, clay moulding, mandala art, micro art, leaf art, photography, photoshop, digital painting and also training to appear for examinations of technical grade lower and higher, technical teachers certificate course. He also said that the facility of online and offline classes was available. The interested students may contact Spoorti Creative Art school situated at Manisha Dental Care building on polyclinic road.

Paper quilling artist Meda Rajani, Origami artist Lanke Padmaja and young artistes Neha, Hemant, Sai Kumar, Gopi Manoj and others participated.