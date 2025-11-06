Negligent excise staff warned

Mangalagiri: Principal secretary for general administration (political), excise and mines, Mukesh Kumar Meena issued a stern warning that strict disciplinary action will be taken against officials who fail to perform their duties responsibly. Chairing a state-level review with excise officers and senior officials from all districts at the Excise Commissioner’s Office on Wednesday, he said any lapse that could damage the government’s reputation would not be tolerated.

Referring to the recent Mulakalacheruvu spurious liquor case, Meena directed officials to ensure such incidents are not repeated.

He announced a new review mechanism under which the excise commissioner and enforcement director will hold reviews every 15 days, while he will conduct a monthly review on key issues. Taking serious note of media reports alleging corruption in the department, he cautioned that officials involved in illegal earnings would face severe consequences, as instructed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Meena ordered tighter monitoring at every level of the department and instructed that district-level reviews be extended to the circle level. He criticised the performance of officials from the erstwhile West Godavari district and reprimanded officers from four other districts for inefficiency, urging them to implement government directives without excuse.

Excise director Chamakuri Sridhar stressed the need for real-time monitoring of toddy production and sales and asked officers to submit detailed reports within two days. enforcement director Rahul Dev Sharma directed that every liquor bottle sold in the state be registered in the Suraksha App and called for vigilance against duty-evaded and illicit liquor.