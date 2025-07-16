  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellimarla commissioner held in bribe case

Nellimarla commissioner held in bribe case
x
Highlights

Vizianagaram: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Aariga Tharakanath, Commissioner of Nellimarla Nagara Panchayat while accepting a bribe of Rs...

Vizianagaram: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Aariga Tharakanath, Commissioner of Nellimarla Nagara Panchayat while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a beneficiary for a house plan approval on Tuesday.

According to Vizianagaram ACB officials, Buridi Mahesh of Nellimarla applied for plan approval at Nagara Panchayat Office to construct house on his wife Kuntu Devi’s name.

He approached Nellimarla Nagara Panchayat commissioner Aariga Tharakanath for plan approval as soon as possible.

However, commissioner Tharakanath has demanded Rs 15,000 as a bribe to complete the official work. Therefore, Mahesh approached ACB about the bribe. After verifying the facts, Vizianagaram ACB DSP along with his team laid a trap for commissioner Tharakanath and arrested him red handedly while accepting bribe at his office. Tharakanath was arrested and will produce him before ACB Judge Court at Visakhapatnam on Wednesday,” said ACB officials

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick