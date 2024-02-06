Live
Nellore: 10 polling centres likely to be changed
Since 10 polling centres were in dilapidated condition, the district administration has proposed to shift them to the near-by government school buildings to avoid untoward incidents at the time of polling.
The administration also decided to change the names of four polling centres in Atmakuru and one in Udayagiri Assembly segments.
During a meeting held with recognised political parties here on Monday, district Collector M Harinarayanan said that they have identified two polling centres each in Nellore Rural, Atmakuru and Udayagiri; one in Kovuru; and three in Sarvepalli constituencies in the district.
He said following the norms of Election Commission of India (ECI), it was proposed to change the names of polling centres in Atmakuru and Udayagiri Assembly segments.