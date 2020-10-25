Nellore: 3 die as car hits truck in Tada

Nellore: Three persons died and three others sustained severe injuries when a car hit a truck on the National Highway-16 at Pudi in Tada mandal in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased were identified as Kothakota Venkateswarlu, 46, Jammu Appannamma, 31 and Jammu Dileswari, 13 of Nawabpet area in Nellore town.

The mishap took place when the family members of Kothakota Venkateswarlu and Jammu Venkanna visited a hospital in Chennai and were returning to Nellore after availing treatment. The car driver, who lost control on wheel, hit the truck from the rear side in the early hours. Venkateswarlu, Appannamma and Dileswari died on the spot and Jammu Venkanna, Kothakota Sarala and the car driver V Venkata Rao received severe injuries.

The car also hit a bike in which Vetti Mari, 21, and Talari Uday Kumar, 28 of Pudi village also sustained injuries in the mishap. The deceased and the injured were shifted to the hospital in Sri City. In the accident, Jammu Venkanna lost his wife Appannamma and daughter Dileswari. Police booked a case under respective sections.