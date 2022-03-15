Nellore: Apollo Hospital performs two cadaver kidney transplants

Nellore: Apollo Super Specialty Hospitals, Nellore unit has successfully performed two kidney transplantations from a cadaver. A team of doctors from Apollo Hospital travelled 300 kilometres to procure kidneys from a brain-dead patient in Anantapur, during the day and returned to complete the transplant, saving lives of two terminally ill patients.

A green corridor was created from Savera KIMS hospital, Anantapur to Apollo Hospital, Nellore on Sunday. Police in Anantapur, Kadapa and Nellore have monitored the green corridors and appointed special nodal officers for monitoring traffic for the free flow of vehicles carrying the organs.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Sreeram Sateesh, HoD of Nephrology Dr A K Chakravarthy informed that a woman, who suffered severe injuries in a road accident and doctors in Anantapur declared her brain-dead.

Ambulance drivers of the Apollo has reached Nellore within four-and-half hours where it usually takes 7 hours for journey. Apollo Hospitals Southern Region Vice President V Naveen appreciated the efforts of Nephrology team and others for supporting the transplantation.