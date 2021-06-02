Nellore: Arrangements on to prepare Anandaiah's medicine

Nellore: Amid huge excitement and expectations from people, district administration is making arrangements for preparation and distribution of herbal medicine of B Anandaiah of Krishnapatnam in the district.

The medicine will be prepared at CVR complex in Krishnapatnam and the officials are planning to start a call centre, developing an app for online booking and also collecting indents from various districts for the preparation. Teams deployed for preparing the medicine are busy collecting huge quantities of raw material like honey, spices, herbs and other ingredients.

Hereafter, there will be no distribution of medicine in Krishnapatnam village for public. Covid positive people can get it from the district administrations giving priority for Covid hospitals, care centres, people in home isolation through the revenue and volunteer network. Initially, there are plans for distributing around 10,000-15,000 packets to each district in Andhra Pradesh.

In case the volume is not sufficient, officials will consider additional allotment based on indent from the districts.

The concoction will also be sent by post basis on booking by people on web apps and the district administration is coordinating with department of posts in this regard. A call centre is being set up to receive requests from the people for the medication.

Meanwhile, CPI national secretary K Narayana visited Krishnapatnam on Wednesday and expressed his support and cooperation to Anandaiah for distributing the traditional herbal concoction. He said the people are now believing his medication and the state government has also given its nod for distribution.

He appealed to the political parties not to politicise the issue and keep this as a public service activity. He said that there were many traditional medicines in vogue for jaundice, asthma and many other ailments. He also said Anandaiah's concoction is also such a kind of preparation that helps to treat many Covid-induced ailments.

The CPI leader visited Anandaiah's house and felicitated him with a shawl and appreciated his efforts for serving the poor and middle class without expecting any profits. Narayana said his noble ideals should be respected. Local leaders were present.