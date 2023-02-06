Nellore: BJP seeks probe into phone tapping issue with sitting judge

Nellore: BJP State Spokesperson Karnati Anjaneya Reddy demanded that the state government should immediately conduct an inquiry with a sitting judge into phone tapping issue.

Addressing media here on Sunday, he said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy had been in touch with TDP for over a year and he asked why didn't the ruling party give a show cause notice to him? He stated MLA Sridhar Reddy had recently said that YSR Congress flag should be draped over his body assuring to continue in the party and criticised that he was now shifting his loyalties.

After MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju, he said Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy became rebellion in the party and asked about what threats that the MLAs were facing in the ruling party. He asked if MLAs oppose the party, will they be humiliated and punished? He asked the ruling party what action has been taken against Borugadda Anil who threatened MLA Sridhar Reddy. Nellore district, which is known for its peace, is now being projected as a place for group rivalries and dissidence.

If MLAs Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy raise doubts, will the security be reduced? he asked and suggested both should be given proper security. He said no one has the right to tap the phone.