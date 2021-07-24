Nellore: Challenged woman opens Sonu Sood's oxygen plant

Nellore: A visually-challenged woman, who donated her five months pension to Sood Charity Foundation, inaugurated the oxygen plant arranged by the Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood at Atmakur here on Friday. Minister for IT and industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy, collector K V N Chakradhar Babu and others participated in the programme.

In May, Sonu Sood announced that an oxygen plant would be set up by his foundation on the premises of the district headquarters hospital in Atmakur as part of its initiative to support rural India against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, Boddu Nagalakshmi, who hails from Varikuntapadu village, had donated her 5 months pension of Rs 15,000 to the Sood Charity Foundation to be used for Covid-19 relief activities. The gesture of Naga Lakshmi earned a huge appreciation from the actor, who described her as 'the richest Indian' and a 'true hero'. He also tweeted, "you don't need eyes to see someone's pain".

Inspired by her philanthropy, the Bollywood actor also honoured the visually-challenged woman by inviting her to inaugurate the oxygen plant donated by him. So, Nagalakshmi opened the plant on Friday.

On the occasion, the minister Goutham Reddy felicitated Nagalakshmi for donating her pension money and turned out to be an ideal person for many. He said it is an honour to felicitate her, a middle-class woman who helped with a big heart, and she deserves all the respect.

Goutham Reddy, on behalf of Atmakur people, invited Sonu Sood to the constituency to witness the development. He further lauded Sonu Sood for his generosity in constructing oxygen plants in rural areas rather than setting them up in urban areas. He also appreciated the district level and the Atmakur constituency authorities, including district collector Chakradhar Babu for coordinating with the Sood Foundation in bringing the oxygen plant to the segment and continuously monitoring the installation process.

Meanwhile, Nagalakshmi once again announced a donation of Rs 25,000 each to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Sood Charity Foundation. Further, minister Goutham Reddy also donated Rs 5 lakh for purchasing necessary equipment for installation of the oxygen plant.