Nellore City constituency RO hold meeting with election staff

The Returning Officer for Nellore City Assembly Constituency, Vikas Marmat IAS, conducted a meeting on Wednesday at the command control center section to discuss details related to the postal ballot for the upcoming elections. The meeting focused on ensuring that election staff in Nellore city, as well as disabled and elderly individuals who may not be able to vote on polling day, are able to exercise their right to vote through the postal ballot process.

During the meeting, discussions were held with the election staff to develop an advance action plan for providing facilities for duty polling staff to vote through the postal ballot without any hindrance. Various suggestions were issued to streamline the process and ensure that all eligible voters are able to participate in the election.

Key officials present at the meeting included District Postal Ballot Nodal Officers Dwama P.D.D. Venkatarao, Tirupatiaiah, A.RO.Sharmada, A.E.R.O. Venkateswara Rao, T.P.R.O. Prasad, R.O. D.T. Madhavi, and Y. Nageshwar Rao. The meeting highlighted the importance of facilitating the voting process for all individuals, especially those who may face challenges in casting their vote on polling day.